Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $51.25 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 227,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,859,645. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

