Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $71.48 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $71,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 412,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $73.71. 1,459,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,173,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

