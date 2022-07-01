Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $50,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. 5,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,671. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

