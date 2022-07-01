Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 72,220 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 698,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $63,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $76.28. 14,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

