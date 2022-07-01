Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $127,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 675,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,358,805. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $249.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

