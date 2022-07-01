Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 30,946 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $60,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.84. 77,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,916,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

