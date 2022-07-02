0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. 0Chain has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $69,059.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5,210.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00077835 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

