118,939 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

