136,253 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.73% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of IHF opened at $260.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.