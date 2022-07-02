174,876 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.0% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 592,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 177,784 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

