2,300 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.11 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.