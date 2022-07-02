3,285 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

