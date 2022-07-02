3,381 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

