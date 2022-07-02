4,247 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $90.58 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

