43,691 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in NetApp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NTAP opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

