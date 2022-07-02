5,193 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

IPAR opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

