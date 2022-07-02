8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $132,576.05 and approximately $22.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002265 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.