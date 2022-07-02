Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €28.70 ($30.53) and last traded at €28.58 ($30.40). Approximately 9,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.50 ($30.32).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($37.34) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.22 and its 200 day moving average is €29.45.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

