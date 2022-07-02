Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 41000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

