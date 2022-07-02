Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 445068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
