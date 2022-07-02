Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $296,000.

IAF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,790. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

