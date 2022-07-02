Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 248,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,282. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
