Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,337.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.43 or 0.05540586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00262468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00603780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00549130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00077038 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

