adbank (ADB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,757.00

adbank (ADB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. adbank has a market cap of $187,674.11 and approximately $59,757.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

