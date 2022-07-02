adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $188.52

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.52 and traded as low as $169.50. adidas shares last traded at $176.94, with a volume of 3,350 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.05.
About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)
