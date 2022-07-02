Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 189,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 179,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$81.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.