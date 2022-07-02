Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Aeron has a market capitalization of $163,138.90 and $164.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

