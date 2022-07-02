AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Raised to $90.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AeroVironment stock opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,862.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

