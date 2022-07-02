Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of Africa Energy stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. Africa Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
About Africa Energy (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.