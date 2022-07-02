Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$91.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.94%.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

