Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 311.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

