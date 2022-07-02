Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AIRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,062. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.