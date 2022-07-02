Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. 1,826,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,928. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 493,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.