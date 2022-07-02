AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 38.3% in June

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NIE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 135,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.