AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 38.3% in June

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NIE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 135,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $32.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
