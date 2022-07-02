Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

