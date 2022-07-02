Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,990,061 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,990,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,977,000. TEGNA accounts for about 2.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $336,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 837,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.