Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $113.47 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms makes up about 4.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Sanderson Farms worth $113,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.46. The stock had a trading volume of 297,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,848. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $221.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.66 and its 200 day moving average is $189.66.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 48.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

