Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HSBC

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

ATUS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

