AMEPAY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.