Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 94,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $962.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 138.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

