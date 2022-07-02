American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $140.40 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

