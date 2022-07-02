American Research & Management Co. Acquires 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.