American Research & Management Co. Acquires 257 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

