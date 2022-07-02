American Research & Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,300 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLRN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.