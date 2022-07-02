American Research & Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

