American Research & Management Co. Has $570,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,752,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 841,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,106,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

