American Research & Management Co. Has $778,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

