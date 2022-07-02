American Research & Management Co. Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
