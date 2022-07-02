American Research & Management Co. Purchases 119 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 603,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,689,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

