American Research & Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NVO opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

